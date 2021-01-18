Scholarship: Zulum pays 23, 776 Borno tertiary students with N624m

Listen to article

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released N624.3m for payment of scholarship to 23,776 citizens of Borno State in 49 tertiary schools across Nigeria.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation,Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe who announced this in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that payments to students have already began with N320m paid to students in nine institutions, under the first batch while second batch of students will start getting payment on Monday, January 18, with the sum of N304.3m to be disbursed.

“From a total of N624,370,000 approved and released by His Excellency, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, for scholarship to 23,776 Borno students, the ministry has disbursed N320m under the first batch, to students in nine tertiary schools located in Borno State. Those paid include part 4 and 5 students of University of Maiduguri, students in Borno State University, Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, Sir Kashim Ibrahim College, College of Education Waka – Biu, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, College of Business Administration Konduga, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology-Bama and those in Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture” Mallambe announced.

The commissioner added, that from Monday, January 18, 2021, the ministry will begin the disbursement of another N304,370,000 to Borno students in 40 higher institutions across Nigeria.

Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe also disclosed that Governor Zulum had approved financial support to resident doctors of Borno origin located in different parts of the country, to enable them fund capacity development programmes that would be potentially beneficial to Borno people in the long run.