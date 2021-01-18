Nigerian Named Among World's Top 30 Under 30 Literacy Leaders

Listen to article

An Akwa Ibom son, Enwongo-Abasi Francis has been selected as one of the World's Top 30 Under 30 Literacy Leaders.

Francis, a Librarian who hails from Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was selected and honoured by the International Literacy Association for his work in literacy development in West Africa.

Francis, 24 years of age is the only Nigerian selected for the 2020 honours. He is also the second youngest selected along other four Africans.

Other Africans honoured are Jimmie Chengo from Kenya, Cedric Christian Ngnaoussi from Ghana, Simpson Muhwezi from Uganda, and Josephine Lichaha, from Zambia.

According to the International Literacy Association, Enwongo-Abasi Francis is" a rising literacy advocate in Nigeria,

Enwongo-Abasi Francis has a zeal for creating a sustainable reading culture in his community. He began speaking about literacy promotion as a teenager, and he’s implemented various advocacy programs to increase literacy, including a seminar for families and caregivers to engage their children in reading, counseling for students, and programs to eradicate illiteracy in his community."

Francis is quoted by the organization as stating “My day is not complete if I don’t take action to advance the cause

of sustainable literacy development in the society. It has been a journey full of impact and purpose.”

In their statement, the International Literacy Association said " There’s no denying that 2020 was a year for the books, one that challenged our societies in innumerable ways. But the strife of global issues—including a pandemic, social justice reform, and climate concerns, to name a few— didn’t deter our accomplished group of leaders from continuing to enact change across their classrooms and the world."

The Organization noted that for those honoured, literacy is not only a means to knowledge but also a pathway to a more inspired, equitable, and tolerant society.

while commending the World's Top 30 Under 30 Literacy Leaders for their work, the Association Insisted that the future of literacy is bright thanks to the work of 2020 class of ILA 30 Under 30 honorees.

Francis' profile indicates that he has already been honoured with Conferment Award as Readership Advocate of Nigeria (RAN) by ESAN,

Literacy Development Icon Award by SOREPCHY Africa, Covid-19 Hero Award by Young Leaders of Africa ( YOLEAF) and Pacesetter Awardee on grassroot Literacy by DE Joseph Society.