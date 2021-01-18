Ohanaeze faction backs IPOB's Eastern Security Network

Listen to article

The apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had disclosed that her priority for Ndigbo, is on three points agenda namely; Security, Economic development and 2023 Igbo Presidency project.

On Security, the Engr Chidi ibeh and Dimm Uche okwukwu led Ohanaeze Ndigbo will bring all stakeholders in igboland, including Southeast Governors, Ipob and Youths on the same page with the new leadership of ohanaeze Ndigbo in other to protect the territorial integrity of igbos against herdsman and extremists invading igboland, ” whether its called, Eastern security network of ipob or the proposed joint security outfit by Southeast Governors or Ogbunigwe security forces “, we will ensure that external invasions from outside will be stopped without further delay.

On the Economic development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo will assist the full realization of ” Enyimba Economic City “Aba, the revamp of Enugu coal mine, resuscitation of Ph-Maidugri railways with rail links and connections with all igbo state capitals and commercial cities especially Onitsha-owerri-Aba link, the new leadership lauds President Muhammadu Buhari's developmental strides in Southeast especially upgrading of Akanu ibiam international airport Enugu and approval of Ebonyi state international airport, the reopening of Onitsha dry seaport after 47 years and establishment of another seaport in akwaete in Ukwa west 15km to Atlantic ocean, the new leadership demand from President Muhammadu Buhari an additional state for the Southeast.

On the 2023,Nigerian President of igbo extraction will heal all wounds, all marginalization, all aggression and more evidently rejig Nigeria to regain her rightful position amongst the comity of World's Superpowers as the engine room of Africa's Superpower. We urge all political parties to adopt igbo as their flag bearers in the 2023 Presidential elections. (Sunday Sun)