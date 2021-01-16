NDDC: I did not collect bribe from Akpabio – Malami

Listen to article

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), has issued a strong rebuttal of reports alleging that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio offered him bribes in respect of the appointment of a Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The report, as any fake news, was marred by evincing contradictions, figment of imagination, sheer fabrications and filthy assumptions of mischief makers and detractors,” Malami said through

statement on Friday by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,.

According to the statement, the claims by the purveyors of the allegations are fictitious and baseless.

Gwandu said, “Any discerning mind who read the story will not fail to note the desperate attempt to cast aspersions on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and dent his hard-earned reputation with unsubstantiated allegations spread by perfidious elements.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) hereby makes an outright denial of the report in its entirety”.

The statement, which was made available to Channels Tv, further stressed that the Minister has not collected and does not intend at any time to receive any gratification from any dealing and discharging any function he is constitutionally empowered to perform.

Theminister asked Nigerians to disregard the information, while urging Malami any individuals who have any information, if any, regarding those who facilitated, accepted, delivered or took part in one way or the other in the alleged offer and purported acceptance of gratification for him or his office to come out publicly with the information with a view to exposing them and taking further necessary action.

The AGF condemned the act, describing it as a criminal offense.

He, therefore, encouraged the purveyors of the fictitious publication to approach relevant security and law enforcement agencies and proffer information that could lead to the criminal investigation and investigation against him if they feel strongly about their purported claim.