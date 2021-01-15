January 18 resumption date for schools remains: FG

Listen to article

The Federal Government said Thursday that the January 18 resumption date for schools in the country has remain unchanged.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said in a statement that the government decided to allow the date to hold despite fears over the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain,” the statement reads.

The Ministry said however that the decision was reached based on the understanding that that all schools and parents must ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing among others.

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance,” the ministry added.

There were fears that the January 18 date might be shifted after Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, hinted during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 that it would review the resumption date (January 18, 2020) for learning institutions in the country, citing the rising COVID-19 infections in Africa's most populous nation.

It will be recalled that the directive for the closure of schools up till January 18, 2021 was given by Federal Government on December 21 last year.

According to the Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, the closure of the schools was to allow the COVID-19 prevention measures introduced to take effect in the learning centres.

This followed the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic across the country in a second wave as earlier predicted

The second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria has seen more persons contracting the disease and the nation surpassing the 100,000 case landmark on January 11th. A total of 1,382 persons have so far died from COVID-19 which was first reported on February 27th in Nigeria.

As of Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 103,999 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Nigeria and 82,555 of them treated and discharged.

Schools in Nigeria were earlier closed in March 2020, on the orders of the Federal Government just weeks after the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

They remained closed up till October when the West African nation's infection rates began to decline.

FULL STATEMENT

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF EDUCATION,

office of the director (press & PR)

PRESS STATEMENT

SCHOOL RESUMPTION DATE OF 18TH JANUARY 2021 STANDS MINISTER

Sequel to the hint given during the press 12 January 2021 for the review of the proposed resumption date of 18th January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.

After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including:-

(i) Compulsory wearing of Facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools

(ii) Temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools

(iii) Ensuring constant supply of water and sanitizers

(iv) Enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.

(v) Avoiding overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy

(vi) Availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities

(vii) Adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/ approved by the PTF from time to time.

These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.

Ben Bem Goong

Director, Press and Public Relations

14th January, 2021