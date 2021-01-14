June 12 Coalition Celebrates The Life And Times Of A Detrabilized Patriot And Nationalist Admiral. Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd.)

Listen to article

June Coalition of Democratic Formations which is an amalgam of over 75 civil society and self determination groups celebrates with total submission to the will of the Almighty, the life and times of it's leader, a detrabilized patriot, a humanist per excellence, nationalist and a dogged fighter for popular cause Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu who transited to higher service today 13th January, 2021 at the ripe age of 78 years old.

Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (Rtd.) will forever be remembered for his indelible footprints in the sands of Nigeria democratic struggle by his consistent, unwavering, resolute and selfless sacrifices that birth the democratic train in 1999 when he led the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to collaborate with other pro democratic interest to demand and insist on the inalienable rights of Nigerians to determine who governs them through the ballot box at great risk to his life and family.

Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (Rtd.) endured great discomfort and threat to life with other like minded courageous comrades who stood at the barricades in confronting the military despots General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd.) and late General Sani Abacha to respect the will of the Nigeria people as expressed at the polls via the June 12 1993 presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Throughout his life time, Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (Rtd.) epitomized hard work, honesty, principle, courage and committed himself to joining forces in building an egalitarian and democratic federal republic of Nigeria.

As we celebrate the life and times of this great son of Africa for his contributions to humanity which are forever etched in our memory, we want to use this medium to condole with his immediate family, relatives, friends and associates over this irreparable loss and pray that may the Almighty grant his gentle soul, eternal rest.

Adieu Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (Rtd) till we meet to part no more.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Linus Okoroji

Acting Chairman

Nelson Ekujumi,

General Secretary.