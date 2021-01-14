Lecturer found dead with bullet wounds in Ebonyi

Listen to article

A lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, Mr Kyrian Nwoke, has been murdered by unknown assailants.

Until his death, he taught in the Department of Physiology in AE-FUNAI.

His lifeless body was found along Abakaliki rice mill axis of Ogoja Road, on Monday, with bullet wounds.

It was gathered that the deceased was using his car for a taxi in order to fend for himself and his family following the hardship occasioned by the lingering dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities which has led to the withholding of salaries of lecturers for months.

Mr Nwoke was said to have gone missing on Sunday after a yet-to-be-identified person called him to come to Udemezue in Abakaliki to pick customers to a popular eatery along Ogoja Road.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The young man was a lecturer in Physiology Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike-Ikwo, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

“Owing to the withheld salaries of lecturers for over four months, Kyrian registered his car for taxi service to be able to feed his family (wife and his 2-year-old daughter).

“Kyrian was called to go and pick customers at Udemezue street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies at Ogoja Road, Abakaliki, on Sunday 10th January. He didn't return as his lifeless body was found the next day near the Rice Mill along the same Ogoja road with bullet wounds on his body and his car missing.

“My prayer is that the perpetrators of this evil act will never go unpunished. Ebonyi State Government and indeed security agency should sit up and bring the culprit to book.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said the Command was yet to receive an official report of the murder of Mr Nwoke. (The PUNCH)