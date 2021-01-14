UNILAG, UNIJOS to resume academic activities Jan 22 and 25 respectively

Listen to article

Two federal government-owned universities – University of Jos (UNIJOS) and University of Lagos (UNILAG) – have announced January 22 and 25, 2021 respectively for resumption of academic activities.

There resumption is coming after nine months of closure by the universities.

Federal government universities, like all others were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus, but had closed following strike action embarked upon by memeber of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Most private universities resumed onsite academic activities since September 2020.

UNIJOS in a statement by its Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, on Wednesday, said the reopening of the university was approved by the Senate of the institution at its 4th special meeting held on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Abdullahi said, “The Senate of the University of Jos has considered and approved an amended Academic Calendar for 2019/2020 Session of the University.

“At its 4th Special Meeting for the 2019/2020 Session held on Monday, 11th January 2021, Senate approved that students are to resume for the continuation of the 2019/2020 Session as from Friday, January 22, 2021 with the reopening of the various campuses of the university.

According to the amended Academic Calendar, lectures would continue as from Monday, January 25, 2021.”

According to the statement, all the returning students and members of the University community should note that all the COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be strictly enforced as directed by the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force of the federal government.

Abudallahi specifically mentioned the use of facemasks, frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizers as well as social distancing.

Similarly, UNILAG, in a revised academic calendar for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic session released on Wednesday, said that lectures would end March 5 ahead of first Semester examination scheduled to begin March 15.

The examination scheduled to hold online would last until April 1 when the semester is scheduled to end.

Students would be on break for one week to resume April 12.

The first semester result would be considered by the University Senate on April 28.

The university also rescheduled the 2019 convocation which was expected to hold March last year to February.

The convocation, which was cancelled at the last minute because of crisis between the university management and governing council under the erstwhile chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin, will now hold February 23–25.

It would begin with the convocation Lecture on February 23, while the two-day convocation would follow on 24 and 25.