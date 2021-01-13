Zulum flags off training for 800 newly recruited Teachers

Listen to article

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana umara Zulum has on Tuesday morning flagged off the training of 800 newly recruited teachers by the Borno state government at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.

The training was organised by Borno State teaching service board, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka'ande Education Consult LTD.

In his speech, Governor Zulum was full of praise for the organisers of the training and declared the occasion as a milestone achievement.

"I'm delighted to be in your midst on the occasion of the official opening ceremony of the training of the newly recruited Teachers into the state Teaching Service, This is indeed a milestone achievement in the history of the state Teaching Service Board."

Governor Zulum directs the verification of teachers in the state secondary schools before March 30th. While praising the verification exercise being conducted by the Borno state universal basic education, of primary school teachers, on a similar note, Zulum directed the Secretary to the state government to form a committee to verify Teachers in the secondary schools.

" The SSG should also form a committee to look, verify Teachers that are teaching in the secondary schools," The Governor directed.

"From now on, a training of train the trainers can also be organised from time to time, to address teachers on modern ways of teaching. In view of this, I hereby directed that the Ministry of education, TSB should liaise with provosts and management of colleges of education in a view of fashioning out teacher's training exercises.

On the welfare of the Teachers, Zulum also directed the SSG for immediate establishment of Zonal headquarters in the state. He also directed for the removal of all illegal occupants at the staff quarters, and premises of primary or secondary schools before the end of March. Except for those who're retired and yet to receive their entitlements, all others should vacate by the end of March 2021.

In his welcome address earlier, the Honourable Commissioner of education, Bello Ayuba, started with a special tribute to Governor Zulum for the massive recruitment of teachers, which is the highest in last three decades.

"Let me start by a special tribute to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, for approving the recruitment of 800 teachers to schools in Borno State. The highest ever, in more than 3 decades, no such employment was made in the state. Said Hon Ayuba.

The Executive Chairman, Teachers Service board, Prof Sulieman man Bello was also full of praise to the Governor for attending the occasion personally as a sitting Governor.

In his words, "This is a historic occasion in the sense that, it's the first time in the history of Borno state Teaching Service Board that Teachers were recruited and trained them before they get to the classroom, it's equally historic because of a sitting Governor attending a training of newly recruited Teachers".