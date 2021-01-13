NIN generated with BVN must be validated at enrolment centres: NIMC

Listen to article

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said the Nation Identification Number generated via Bank Verification Number records must be validated by Nigeria commission.

According to the NIMC, it is compulsory for Nigerians to visit the enrolment centres to complete their National Identification Number registration.

It is important for people not to get carried away with the generation of NIN due to Bank Verification Number (BVN) record harmonisation with the National Identity Database, the commission said.

The NIMC in post on its Twitter handle on Tuesday asked those who have gotten their NIN through such a process to visit the enrolment centres to validate their number.

“NIN generated by the BVN can only be used after it has been updated at the NIMC enrolment center. You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN, ” it said.

“If your NIN was generated due to BVN record harmonisation with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app, and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid.

“Kindly visit an enrolment centre to complete your NIN registration. “

The NIMC made the clarification following the controversy sparked by the use of shortcodes to generate the NIN.

This comes after some enrolees said they got the number after getting registered for the BVN, insisting that there was no need to visit any NIMC centre again.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, thousands of Nigerians storm the NIMC enrolment centres daily.

There are fears that the rate of transmission at the enrolment centres is high because the enrolees fail to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.