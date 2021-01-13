21 police commissioners redeployed

Listen to article

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has announced the the redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police to new commands and formations across the country.

In the new postings, nine commissioners were posted to head State Police Commands in various parts of the country.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adeniran, the commissioners redeployed and their new podtings include Adeleke Bode (Kebbi), Ali Janga (Sokoto), Ngozi Onadeko (Oyo), Mohammed Aliyu (Enugu), Sikiru Akande (Cross River), Aliyu Garba (Ebonyi), Aliyu Alhaji (Adamawa), Nasiru Mohammed (Imo), and Ari Ali (Delta).

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who is now a Commissioner of Police, maintains his position as the police spokesman.

Other police commissioners affected by the redeployment are Philip Maku (SPU, FHQ, Abuja), Ohikere Idris (Armament, FHQ, Abuja), Daniel Sokari-Pedro (CMDT Police College Ikeja), John Amadi (Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos, Haladu Rosamson (Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja) and Abubakar Bature (Airport Command).

Also redeployed by the police boss are Yusuf Ahmed (Department of Operations, FHQ), Babaita Ishola (Training and Department), Alexander Wannang (CMDT Police Detective College Enugu), Olofu Adejoh (Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja), and Sadiq Abubakar (Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja).

Adeniran noted that the redeployment of the police commissioners was with immediate effect.