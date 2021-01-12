RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah Commends Committed Service Providers

Listen to article

Service Providers engaged by the Rivers State Management Agency (RIWAMA) have been given a pat on the back for living up to expectation during and after the yuletide by ensuring that the city of Port Harcourt in spite of heavy traffic and avalanche of activities was kept clean and healthy for residents and visitors.

The Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah after a critical assessment of the cleanness of Port Harcourt and its environs, rated the performance index of most of the Service Providers high and commended them for their commitment.

Bro Obuah however, noted that the good job done by these patriotic Service Providers should not serve as a cover for those who fell short of the Agency’s standard and warned that the non-performing Service Providers should sit up or face the consequences of their own laxity.

While welcoming and wishing the Service Providers a more committed and prosperous new year (2021), the Sole Administrator assured that the entitlements due the Service Providers would be given serious attention but stressed on the need to take their jobs seriously to complement the efforts and investments of the state government ably led by Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike as Governor.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Obuah also sued for greater collaboration this year from Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state with the Agency by ensuring that all their wastes are dumped at the government approved receptacles and at the approved dumping hours for easy evacuation.

Signed:



Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Monday, January 11, 2021.