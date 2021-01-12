Lutheran Church Honours Ayade's Commissioner

Listen to article

The Lutheran Church of Nigeria has conferred the Luther Ambassador International Award on the Commissioner for International Development and Cooperation in Cross Rivers State, Dr. Inyang Asibong.

She received the award yesterday alongside the Head of Civil Service in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Effiong Essien at the Luther Cathedral, Obot Idim in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom the State.

The National President of Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Dr. Christian Okon Ekong who conferred the honour on Dr. Asibong and Mr. Essien said that the award is in recognition of their contributions to the Lutheran Church of Nigeria.

The Clergyman said notably, Dr. Inyang Asibong received the approval of the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade and facilitated the return of the Immanuel Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, Yala LGA in Cross River State to the Lutheran Church of Nigeria.

He called on the award recipients to continue to be good ambassadors of the Lutheran Church of Nigerian and continue to make meaningful contributions to humanity.

Dr. Inyang appreciated the Lutheran church for the recognition, which she said would propel her to do more. She recalled that she joined the Lutheran church about 16 years ago and has continued to grow haven served as secretary of the church welfare committee; a Dorcas Group 1 Ambassador of the church, Zonal Patroness of the Cross River South Zone of Luther messengers and most recently, she was ordained a Deaconess of the Lutheran Church last year.

She expressed gratitude to the Governor of Cross River Prof. Ben Ayade for the opportunity to serve the people of Cross River as a Commissioner for Health and now as a Commissioner for International Development and Cooperation.

Dr. Inyang Asibong disclosed that in her new role as Commissioner for International Development, Cross River State Government is working with international organizations to implement a Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) project to help people recover from the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19.

She said the modalities for the implementation of the CARES Project are ongoing and that Cross River state Government and the Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea Port in Akwa Ibom State are in partnership with international organizations to implement the CARES Project.