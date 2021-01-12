Umahi describes Igbere Communiqué by Igbo Leaders as que up to his clamour.

Listen to article

The Chairman,Southeast Governor's Forum and Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi has described the commu­niqué issued by some prominent Igbo leaders in Igbere parley, urging all political parties to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East as a queue up to his clamour, which was earlier seriously attacked.

Umahi, in a statement through his Special Assis­tant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, explained that his joining the All Pro­gressive Congress (APC) has sent strong message that the South-East zone can no longer be taken for a ride and that the zone was ready and willing to take its destiny by its hands in the nation’s polity.

Mr Nweze maintained that the re­cent convocation of meeting of some leaders of the South-East geo- po­litical zone at Igbere, Abia State, over agitation for zon­ing of Nigeria’s presidential ticket to the region was a vindication of his bid.s

Recall that Umahi had on November 19, 2020, at a rally attended by the Na­tional leadership of the APC led by its Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, joined the ruling APC.

He stated: “The reason for the bold step was due to the age-long neglect of the South-East zone by the PDP despite the fact that one of its foremost founding mem­bers His Excellency, the for­mer Vice-President of Ni­geria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was from the zone.

"Because of the integrity of Dr. Ekwueme, the Igbos of the South-East zone embraced wholly the PDP and rallied round it since the return to Democracy in 1999. Despite supporting other regions to take their shots to the number-one plum job in the federation, the zone has always been relegated to the background when it comes to consideration for the presidential slot.”

"Happily, the action of Governor David Umahi has as intended sent strong message that the South East Zone can no longer be taken for a ride and that the Zone is now ready and willing more than ever to take its destiny by its hands.

Governor Umahi as the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum has also by his crossover re-launched both Ebonyi State and the South East Zone into the bastion of national politics and discourse which is its rightful place in the comity of states and region in the country.

"The proceeds of this noble action therefore will not just be gargantuan but also bountiful considering that no major decision of national interest can be taken under any pretext without due consultation and representation of South East Leaders in the Country.

"Back home in Ebonyi State, the benefits of Governor Umahi’s movement to the APC are as colossal as it is inexhaustible".