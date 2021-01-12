Senate Committee Army Commends GOC 7 Div NA, Encourages Wounded Trooos

Listen to article

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume commended the Nigerian Army for its improved medical services and facilities at the Headquarters 7 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Hospital Maiduguri on Sunday.

He also applauded the efforts, sacrifices, commitment and determination if the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, NA, Maiduguri, Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim in the counter insurgency fight against the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senator stated this when he paid a sympathy and assessment visit to the 7 Division NA Maimalari Cantonment Hospital and Medical Services Center to interact with the wounded and hospitalized soldiers that sustained various degrees of injuries at the battle field in the fight against the insurgents in various locations of the command receiving treatment at the medical. Center.

After conducting the federal lawmaker round the wards and other Physiotherapy, Surgery, and Recreational facilities among others by the Commander, 7 Division, Medical Services and Hospital, NA, Maimalari Cantonment , Colonel Ogbe J. Omoruyi said, "my visit is part of efforts to encourage and boost the morale of the army personnel especially those who are wounded while fighting the war in various commands of the operation. "

" My decision to visit the wounded soldiers follow the yesterday (Saturday, 9th January 2020 newspaper of Daily Trust publication with caption "wounded soldiers decry neglect".

" And as the Chairman of the Senate Committee, I can not just keep quiet and look at things just like that and I had to call the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Buratai on phone and draw his attention to the media publication, telling him what people are saying and asked him what is going on.

"He then asked me where are you now. I told him I am in Maiduguri. Then he said, good. You can go and find out for yourself the truth. He added, and I don't think there is anything like that but you may go and find out for yourself.

" This is the reason why I am here today after calling the GOC, Major Gen. Khalifa this morning to tell him I am coming. And I decided to come along with the press which I am in fact surprise with what I see on ground and even the improvement done to the hospital compare to when last I was here.

"In fact, that is why I always commend your efforts and sacrifices and even the determination to end this fight. Since you assumed office, we have been seeing charges a d improvement despite the challenges.

"There were no all these structures in the hospital before and the improvements done to the wards as well as the attention given to the wounded soldiers including the recreational facilities and the relocation of those wounded that their treatments require further medical attention.

Y"our patriotism and commitment are what transcended down to your troops. May Allah continues to guide you and we could see the light at the end of the tunnel. Normally the end is the most difficult.

Similarly, the availability of drugs, medical personnel and specialists including medical equipments t among others are impressive against what was reported and published in the media alleging that the wounded soldiers were neglected, " Ndume said.

According to Ndume, " This kind of news can demoralise the troops who are sacrificing their lives to save the country. We have visited all the wards in the hospital and the medical care provided to the personnel’s were commendable.

While interacting with the wounded soldiers on bed at the wards when he was conducted round, Senator Ndume said, “I want to tell you all the patients here and the officers that we are all Nigerian, don’t be discouraged or demoralised. Just continue with your work.

"This work you are doing is not just a national duty alone but it is a Godly duty.. God will reward you for your sacrifices. The committee and the National assembly will continue to stand by you.”

Speaking earlier, the Commander, 7 Division , NA Headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Medical Services and Hospital, Colonel Ogbe J. Omoruyi thanked the Senator and his team for the visit and concern to the troops and Nigerian Army at large while pledged the commitment t and determination of the NA towards improving the welfare of all officers and soldiers in the division.

“You have gone round and seen for yourself and you have also interacted with the wounded soldiers. We will continue doing our best to ensure that they are being well taken care.

"And you have seen how the troops are in high morale and motivated as well as healthy. This exhibit the truth and high spirit the professional soldiers are and how they made a great impact in the defence of the country.

" All the wounded soldiers are being properly and adequately taken care of to the extend that those that require higher medical attention nunbering about 41 of them have been relocated to the UMTH. Because we are in partnership with the UMTH and involved specialists and consultants where necessary.

"We have specialists also in physiotherapy, surgery, maternal and others including improved facilities a d personnel to handle the patients. We also improved on the beds and wards as we now have over 100 beds therapy facilities among others. We thank you for the visit and you have seen foe yourself what is in ground," Omoruyi said.

Some of the wounded soldiers interviewed include Corporal Abubakar Bukar, who had bullet wound on his right hand when troops were ambushed at Tungushe in December 2020.

“Well, I want to thank God to have survived the attack. But as a soldier, I am ever ready to go back to join my colleagues to continue fighting until we liberate our country,” Bukar said.

Cpl. Kolawole Omosheye said they were attacked by the insurgents in Gamboru Ngala on Dec. 29, 2020 and sustained injury on his left arm while engaging the insurgents in a battle which lasted for more than 20 minutes.

He said, " I am feeling better and in the next two weeks, I will be going back to my location. We thank God and the GOC who came with reinforcement to repel the attack" .

The other wounded soldier that spoke to the press, One Private Saidu Dahiru also recounted his near to death experience when the insurgents attacked his location with mortar bombs in Gajiram on December 23, 2020.

“They attacked us with several gun trucks mounted with Anti Air Craft. While engaging the insurgents they, unfortunately, fired mortar bombs at us and the fragment hit me on my back.

“But now they removed the fragment and I am getting better and in the next two weeks, I will be going back to continue the fight,” he said.

Ademola Felix, who expressed the same feelings vowed to hit back at the insurgents when he returned to his base at Gamborun Ngala.

Felix said that he was wounded when their vehicles stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device, noting that his colleagues died in the incident.

“I will go back to my base to hit them back. I will hit them hard,” Felix said.