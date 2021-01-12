Okorocha canvasses new political alliance ahead of 2023 polls

Listen to article

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has called for a new political alliance with people of like minds to rescue Nigeria from its present predicaments.

Okorocha made the call while commissioning the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Monday.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate urged like-minded people who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining and join forces, saying, “In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP.

“I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for the purpose of making Nigeria great.

“I could imagine where I would join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.

“What brought me here today is not a party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. But the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and begin to embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man, even if he is PDP or APC.”

In his remarks, Wike charged members of APC in the state to discard politics of bitterness in the interest of the state and its people.

The governor challenged a Rivers state APC chieftain, Senator Andrew Uchendu, to showcase achievements he has attracted to his community in the years he spent as the people's representative in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Wike said, “I came here, I told you that I will do this road, I give God the glory that I have done it using one of the best construction firms in Nigeria.”‌

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Pius Anyim will commission the Rumuekini-Aluu Road traversing Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim on Monday (PUNCH)