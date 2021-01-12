Federal Govt is reviewing resumption date for Schools: Minister

Listen to article

The January 18, 2021 resumption date is still a probability as the Federal Governmebt for schools in Nigeria says it is currently reviewing the date.

The date was set in December as the resumption for schools across the country, following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases have continued to rise, occasioning more deaths.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said on Monday at the resumed briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation's capital, that the government would reflect on the date which is less than a week away and conclude if it would hold

According Channels TV report, Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, spoke about the ongoing enrolment exercise being conducted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and noted that only the President has the power to issue any order to alter the subsisting one.

Mamora's comment was in reaction to his earlier comment where he suggested that the NIN registration may be suspended due to the increased breach in COVID-19 guidelines at the NIMC offices.

For the PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani aliyu, the security agencies will continue to enforce compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions within states.

He explained that in spite of a 'no lockdown policy', the PTF would review the existing protocols including a review of the curfew hours.

Aliyu added that a permit to travel would be enforced, particularly for travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Before the task force members took turns to give their updates, the PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remarks.

He outlined the factors that led to the increased figures of coronavirus recorded in the country since November 2020.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), revealed that increased local and international travels were among the major factors.

He listed the others to include increased business and religious activities, reopening of schools without strict compliance with COIVID-19 safety measures.

According to the PTF chairman, no state in Nigeria is immune to the pandemic even if reports are not coming out of such states.

He urged the people to stay away from activities that can expose them to the virus as the nation's tally crossed 100,000.