Meghan and Harry are going back to the UK for the Queen's birthday

The Sussexes are heading back to the UK in 2021! According to the Sunday Times , Trooping the Colour—the annual military parade celebrating the Queen’s official birthday, which was dramatically scaled down last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic—is expected to go ahead on June 12, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to attend. It’ll mark the couple’s first public appearance in the UK since 2020’s Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

A senior royal aide told the newspaper, “The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen.”

Because Trooping the Colour is both an official royal event and a “family occasion,” aides explained to the Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry are expected to attend. In fact, an insider close to the Sussexes told Entertainment Tonight that they’re looking forward to attending multiple family events over in the UK, with son Archie Harrison likely to join them on the trip.

“There are lots of family events that the Duke and Duchess hope they can attend,” the source said, adding, “Of course given the state of the world due to COVID-19, it is still early to be planning travel.” The insider also said Meghan, Harry, and Archie’s visit is already eagerly anticipated by numerous members of the royal family. Cute!

