Former military administrator Aminu Kontagora dies of COVID-19

The former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, Aminu Isa Kontagora is dead.

He died on Sunday night after a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja.

According to a a report by Channels Television citing close family member of the former military administrator who announced the passing, Kontagora died of COVID-19 related complications.

The television house cites the family source as saying he will be buried today, Monday in line with the Islamic injunction.

Born in 1956, Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora was Administrator of Benue State, from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

He was also the Administrator of Kano State from September 1998 to May 1999, under the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He handed over power to the then elected executive governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on 29 May 1999.