Agric: Zulum in Damasak, distributes variety of inputs, cash to 1,200 dry-season farmers

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area in northern Borno, during which he launched the distribution of variety of farm inputs to 1,200 irrigation farmers for food production this dry season.

Zulum, who traveled with the senator representing northern Borno, also an indigene of Damasak, Abubakar Kyari, distributed water pumps as key components of irrigation, fertilizer, seeds, chemicals and five thousand naira cash to each of the 1,200 farmers, all of whom will be cultivating rice and onions among other food crops.

The event was facilitated by the ministry of agriculture, under its commissioner, Engr Bukar Talba who spoke at the launch.

Damasak community members, led by Senator Kyari, thanked Zulum for his u quantifiable support, expressing their determination to increase to food production in line with the governor’s vision in agriculture.

Zulum has always held the view that unless resettled communities engage in agricultural activities, there could be problems resulting unsustainable dependence on food aid from donors.