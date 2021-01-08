Africa's COVID-19 cases near 3m as death toll hits 69,000: WHO

Listen to article

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 2.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter on Thursday.

WHO stated on its dashboard that there were over 2.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.6 million recoveries and 69,000 deaths cumulatively.

According to the dashboard, South Africa reported the highest number of new cases, followed by Nigeria and Congo on the list of countries with highest reported COVID-19 cases.

It showed that South Africa reported 21,832 new cases, recording 1.14 million cumulative cases and 31,368 deaths while Nigeria had 1,664 new reported cases with cumulative confirmed cases of 94, 369 and 1,324 cumulative deaths.

Also, it stated that Congo reported 960 new cases with 7,160 cumulative cases and 100 deaths.

According to the UN health Agency, physical distancing is one of the most effective methods to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“When possible maintain at least one-meter distance between you and others.

“To keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19 on public transport, don't throw used tissues on the floor,” the Agency said. (NAN)