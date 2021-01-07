Borno Exco approves N6 Billion for 18 projects

Listen to article

The Borno State first 2021 state executive council meeting has on Wednesday approved N6 billion for the execution of about 18 capital projects and programmes including security support across the state.

Commissioner of Information, Baba Kura Abba Jato disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the council’s first meeting in 2021 which was chaired by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House.

He added that the council has approved N352m to support the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilantes, rehabilitation of Maiduguri - Damboa road at the cost of N658m, construction of new Bama Bus terminal, mini market and lockup shops.

Other projects include, the extension of an ongoing Beniskeikh township road project at N231m, construction of Ramat - Wulari road and drainage at the cost of N237m and construction of road network at Ngomari Old Airport.

Also approved by the council are: Construction of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for the Borno State University Teaching Hospital at the cost of N1.6b, construction of a Shopping complex at Bulukutu, construction of 33 classrooms of two storey buildings mega school in Buratai at the cost of N252m, construction of metal work, automobile workshop at Government Technical College, Gwange, and purchase of books to schools across the state include school feeding programme.

Babakura[ further said that the executive council has approved the construction of 4 blocks of two storey buildings comprising of three bedroom bungalow flats for the schools staff each at Mafa, procurement of 1,500 mild steel poles for reactivation of 33kva lines from Mafa to Dikwa to Gamboru Ngala and Bama to Gowza at the cost of N520m, procurement of technical equipments and tools for the technical college, Njimtilo at the cost of N159m.

Others include, purchase of science laboratory equipments and reagents for technical college, Njimtilo, at the cost of N84m, construction of Wulari primary healthcare center and staff quarters at the cost of N127m, construction of 3 blocks of one storey building 2 bedroom bungalow flats and one storey building 1 bedroom flat along Kano road, construction of central mosque, Ngala and purchase of maize grain under the buffer stock scheme among others.