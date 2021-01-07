Zulum establishes state career guidance commission, appoints chairman and members

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of chairman and members for the newly established Borno State Career Guidance and Counseling Commission (BSCGCC).

The Secretary to the state government, (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa announced this in a statement stating that, " the governor appointed Alhaji Abba Lawan kirawa as Chairman of the commission, Engr Baba Mala Kaigama, as secretary while Dr Hauwa Mai Musa, Shettima Lawan Maina, Abba Abbari and Comrade Ali Baba Shehu will serve as members of the commission.

The statement explained that the commission will among other responsibilities, guide and protect the rights of eligible citizens of Borno State to fill employment slots allocated by the federal government through quota sharing, and to guide those citizens to successful resumption of work.

The commission will on behalf of Borno State, be liaising with federal institutions to identify, secure and protect job opportunities for citizens of Borno, the statement added.