COVID-19 resurgence: Lagos faces possible 2nd lockdown

In the face of the heightening second surge of the COVID-19 and the apparent non-adherence to safety protocols by residents, indications emerged on Wednesday of another round lockdown in Lagos in order to curb its spread in the state.

To this end, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, stressed the need for citizenry to be more cautious and comply with all safety protocols amid spike in cases of COVID-19 as the state recorded an all time highest cases on Tuesday. The governor, in the early hours gave the advice via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

“We are well into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, (Tuesday) Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day 712.

“We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to a total of 32,720 in Lagos alone. “This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we're bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious. “We also do not want to go into another lockdown.

It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing. “2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by Lagos State Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19. “We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”

On the likelihood of the second lockdown in Lagos, an epicenter of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, against the Federal Government ruling out lockdown, Vanguard authoritatively, gathered that Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, on Tuesday, summoned all relevant authorities, particularly health experts to a crucial meeting at Lagos House Marina, where they deliberated on the alarming rate of COVID-19 and the need to stop it at all costs before getting out of hands. According to a government source who confided in Vanguard, said:

“As we speak (on Tuesday noon), the governor is meeting with health authorities and relevant members of the State Executive Council over the unabated rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. “Therefore, as one of pragmatic measures to drastically curb the wave the state government may likely impose second lockdown soon, mildly though if present situation persists. That's all I can say about it for now.” Meanwhile, it was gathered that Dr Haroun Hamzat, half brother to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, is dead. His death was announced on Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

According to the statement, the young medical doctor who worked in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, was aged 37. Further investigation by this medium from Orile Agege LCDA revealed that the young doctor may have died from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

“He was sick and later tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where he later died,” one of the health workers in a PHC in Orile Agege LCDA confirmed in confidence. Another said: “he was such a promising young man, very jovial and generous. We will miss him”.

However, at press time, the report could not be confirmed from the deputy governor. An aide of the deputy governor when contacted and speaking under anonymity, said, “Family yet to speak, but i am yet to confirm the report.” Below is the press statement from the Lagos State chapter of the NMA: “It's a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. Its “sunset at dawn” as he was just 37 years old.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise. “We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold. “May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen “Adieu our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. “Signed: Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State.”

Meantime, a total of 1,354 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded throughout Nigeria on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Out of this number, Lagos alone recorded 712 new cases, according to the update from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which gave the update on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The update showed that a total number of recorded cases in Nigeria hit 92,705 confirmed cases with 76,396 discharged patients. Fortunately, only one death was recorded from Coronavirus on Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 bringing the total number of death to 1,319.

The details below is the update released for Tuesday, January 5, 2021: Lagos-712 FCT-145 Plateau-117 Kwara-81 Kaduna-54 Sokoto-39 Oyo-38 Rivers-37 Gombe-21 Enugu-20 Akwa Ibom-16 Bauchi-14 Delta-14 Ebonyi-13 Anambra-9 Taraba-8 Edo-8 Kano-3 Osun-2 Ekiti-2 Ogun-1 92,705 confirmed 76,396 discharged 1,319 deaths New Death: 1.

