Sex Scandal: FCMB appoints Acting FCMB MD

Listen to article

First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) has appointed an acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) in the person of Mrs. Yemisi Edun.

The appointment, announced today, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, followed the decision by the substantive MD/CEO, Mr. Adam Nuru, to proceed on voluntary leave as the board investigates allegation of paternity scandal against him.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Yemisi Edun was Executive Director, Finance, at FMB. According to her biography on the ban's official website, she “holds a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Masters' degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A. and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

“She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu) in 1987 with focus on corporate finance activities as well as audit of banks and other financial institutions. She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.”