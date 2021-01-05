Promoting The Igbo Culture Is Non-negotiable Says Prince Don Okonkwo

Listen to article

The recently held Ofala Festival, one of the most recognised traditional exercise in Anambra state and across the entire Igbo Community, held on January 2nd 2021, may have decided a new phase of development for Ndi Ojota, where the annual festival was held. Speaking during the Festival, Prince Don Okonkwo assured Ndi Ojota and the entire people of Anambra state of his undaunted commitments towards promoting the Igbo culture and it's age-long heritage.

According to reports, the Ofala Festival witnessed the presence of prominent personalities across the southeast and South-south region of Nigeria, some of which includes the distinguished presence of Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, traditional rulers and the Host, His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Obunaduke Mabamalu, Eze Oranyelu 1-Eze Ojota III.

While speaking to our AnambraUpdate, Prince Don Okonkwo, a former Governorship Aspirant in Anambra state applauded HRH Igwe Gerald Obunaduke Mabamalu, Eze Oranyelu 1-Eze Ojota III, the traditional ruler of Ojota, for his earnest contribution towards promoting peace in his domain and prayed that his reign shall be long, thereby providing prosperity for the people of Ojota.

Don Prince Okonkwo further maintained that promoting and preserving the norms and traditions of Ndi Igbo remains sacrosanct and non-negotiable. He however appreciated the commitment of other renowned Personalities and their roles in ensuring that the pride of the Igbo culture remains fortified, united and targeted at a collective fruition for its people.