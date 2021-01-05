After allocating 100 hectares, Zulum lays stone for Borno’s first private University

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday laid a foundation stone for the construction of Al-Ansar University, which is expected to be not just the first privately owned University but also tertiary institution in the state.

Zulum had months back, approved the allocation of 100 hectares of land in Maiduguri, to Al-Ansar foundation, which is funding the University project, at a site along Gubio road in the Borno capital.

Al-Ansar foundation was established by its President, as Dr Muhammad Kyari Dikwa, a retired federal permanent secretary and philanthropist.

The University is taking off with two colleges in addition to other landmark structures necessary for administration and lecturing purposes.

Zulum in his remark at the ground breaking ceremony, ordered construction of 2.3km road within the university, in addition to ongoing construction of low aquifer borehole by the Borno State Government in the University site.

The Governor also directed the ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to liase with the founder of the university to see how Borno State Government will further support the implementation of the laudable project.

Zulum promised similar support for anyone desirous of making investments in Borno, particularly on education.

"We are very much willing support any individual or group willing to partner with the state government in order to provide the much needed qualitative education to our children at all levels." Zulum said.

On his part, President of Al-Ansar and founder of the university, Dikwa expressed gratitude to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his relentless support for the actualization of his university project.

"let me start by expressing our sincere appreciation to the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum for his show of love and concern to the Al-ansar foundation since its inception. The foundation is happy and proud to identify with this kind hearted man, selfless leader, a man of peace and compassion, the man that history has already revealed, a charismatic politician, academician and a great leader whose actions has already inspired the youth, women, vulnerable and impacted positively to the lives of people of Borno State and beyond” Dikwa said.