Anambra commissioner resigns, alleges corruption in the system

By TITUS ELEWEKE, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Dr Christian Madubuko has resigned his appointment.

Madubuko in his letter of resignation, alleged endemic corruption in the system, asking the governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to rise up and be in charge of his government.

Madubuko, was at several times in three years, appointed as Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce, Commissioner for Road, Rail and Water Transportation and lastly as Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism.

The resignation letter read in part,” It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state. Indeed, it was three years of action-packed lessons both positive and negative.

“In the cause of fighting corrupt, individuals holding the state revenue on the throat, all manner of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor accusing me of several misdeeds particularly destablising our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance and advising the governor to remove me before l do more harm to the party.

“In several occasions, agents of darkness tried bribing me with milions of the naira. I arrested these criminals which was applauded by the governor at the EXCO meetings. Within this three years, l have been redeployed to three key ministries in the state as Commissioner.

“With all these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back in several forms.

“I now understands clearly why Nigeria (nay Africa) can never develop like Europe. I came down from Australia to help in developing our state .

“True to my believe, l worked tirelessly to actualize that dream. In working to meet the target, we setup mobile courts and jailed several revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue.

“I I fought various parasitic interests and jailed many of them. I stepped on toes risking my own life for the survival of the state.

“Those toes l stepped on are now in the prowl for my life. I am no longer safe as l speak.

“On three different occasions, l received baptism of fire by unknown gunmen/assassins and I was equally attacked severally at the Onitsha Main Market by the agents of the revenue criminals.

“All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state revenues into their private pockets to the detriments of the Anambra citizens.

” I advise His Excellency, the Governor, to rise up to the challenges of leadership and take charge of his Government.

“This is because, at the end of it all, the governor alone takes all the glory for things done right and blames for things done wrong. In summary, l have balanced all and brought all to mind and decided to leave.” he said. (Daily Trust)