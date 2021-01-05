18-year-old lady found dead in Delta hotel

Listen to article

By OKUNGBOWA AIWERIE, Asaba

The lifeless body of an 18-year-old girl was at the weekend, found in a popular hotel in Owa Community, Ika North LGA Delta State.

It was learnt the victim in the company of two suspected internet fraudsters lodged into a hotel along Efeizomor road.

It was learnt that the alleged internet fraudsters left the girl while they checked out of the hotel.

It was learnt there was no sign of stabbing or strangulation on the deceased.

A source who claimed to be the deceased's neighbour identified her simply as Ogochukwu.

Delta Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the incident said, ” I got across to the DPO Agbor and he said that a lot of things happened around the community. An investigation has commenced. (The Nation)