Edo records 36 new cases of COVID-19 in 5 days

Listen to article

By Monday Ajogun

Edo recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the last five days, the state government has said.

The state's COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, said it has also recorded 198 cases of the virus since it started tracking the second wave of the pandemic on Dec. 1, 2020.

Obi said that of the 36 new cases, 12 were reported at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin, while 24 cases were recorded at the laboratory at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, also in the state.

“From when we started tracking the second wave of the pandemic, we currently have 104 active cases in the state. We have a case positivity of 12.5 per cent,” he said.

He noted that the state government had reactivated its disease surveillance system to manage the spread of the pandemic.

Obi urged residents of the state to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“We are prepared to deal with the second wave of the pandemic, but the people must play their roles. They should ensure they abide by the precautionary measures set out by the government to curb the spread of the virus. (NAN)