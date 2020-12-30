"PDP is set to win Anambra Governorship election ", S/E Zonal Chairman

Listen to article

The Chairman, South East Peoples Democratic Party, PDP zonal Caretaker Committee, Chief Ali Odefa has expressed optimism that the party will win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The Chairman who maintained that the party has all it takes to win the gubernatorial election said they have scheduled an enlarged Exco meeting where problems and issues would be discussed and after which they would come out stronger.

Chief Odefa disclosed this while chatting with newsmen during the PDP rally at Owutu Edda in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He dismissed the insinuations that there were crisis in the party stating that even in a family there must be some kinds of disagreements, descenting voices adding that it's a natural phenomenon that can happen anywhere but the truth of the matter is that the party is together.

The zonal Chairman said that he believes in self conviction and conscience and that PDP has been fair to him of which he will not leave the party, stressing that he is well equipped, very capable and in the right frame of mind to lead the party in the zone to victory at any point in time.

"As a matter of fact, I am a man that believes in self conviction and conscience. PDP has been fair to me; PDP has been beneficial to me; I will not leave PDP, I will continue to be in PDP and I tell you, I am very well equipped.

I am very very capable; I'm in the right frame of mind, I'm in the right state of mind to lead the party in the zone to victory at any point in time.

"Even in the family, there must be some kinds of disagreements, descenting voices, it's a natural phenomenon that can happen anywhere but the truth of the matter is that, I am very proud of the PDP.

"In Anambra State, we are coming together, we are discussing our problems and issues and I can assure you that on the 4th of January, we coming out in an enlarged stakeholders' meeting. After that meeting, we have some pockets of stakeholders' meeting. Everything will be resolved. We are a theyily.

On the allegation that he left Umahi's Government because of missing funds, Odefa added: "Don't mind them, the weak people know how to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. No fund is missing. If anybody says there is a fund missing, the anti-graft agencies are there; let them go and report me and I shall accordingly defend myself with documents and evidences."

Odefa revealed that he decided to leave Umahi's administration when the Government started operating outside the framework it had put together before it's emergence in 2015.

He criticized Governor David Umahi-led administration for coming up with certain anti-people policies, which had to a large extent increased the rate of poverty among the people of the State.

According to him: "Yes, I had to leave when I discovered the Government was anti-people; the Government is a government that deviated from the original plan. The Government is that of a family business.