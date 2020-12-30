My Grouse With Artisanry...

Listen to article

You reckon it's highly unprofessional to ignore your client or patient just because he demonstrates some knowledge about his problem in law, accountancy or medicine.

In fact, some had even applied home remedies on self confidently proferring medical advice to others. Some are argumentative. You may call it stubbornness on ignorance!

So you think you can get assistance, help or advice on servicing your phone, your electrical gadgets, your carpentry tasks, plumbing or other tasks from technicians.

Forget it especially if they are artisans! Such revelations anger them. They don't possess the wisdom or the training to key into it!

Revealing even surreptitiously, that you have some knowledge of the work of an artisan is a "sure banker" that he would reap you off!

Or so they say...

And absolute ignorance of the issue at hand does not preclude you from being scammed either...

Artisanry does not teach those fine characters held sacrosanct by the professions...

Mark you, even some so-called professionals have these mindsets. As I have met on social media....

But my own thinking goes thus:

The patients present problems which opportune me to further my knowledge. That's why it's called "practice". Two, the verbose patient may even give a clue as to some other links or underlying social or family underpinnings capable of illuminating the problem, even at the last minute, just as he prepared to exit my office!

And who says his lay mind may not even present me with differentials...

But Artisanry brooks no such fine prints!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.