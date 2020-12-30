Boko Haram Attack : Zulum Distributes 8 Patrol Vehicles to Hawul LGACJTF, Vigilante Group

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State in fulfilment of his promise to provide the vigilante group and Civilian JTF in Hawul local government with patrol vehicles and other needs to secure the communities has presented eight hilux vehicles and other requirements requested by vigilante group in the area.

The governor represented by his deputy Umar Usman kadafur made the presentation of the patrol vehicles and other requirements to the CJTF and leaders of the vigilante groups in Azare town the head quarters of Hawul local government today Tuesday.

He said Borno state government will not relent or shy away from it's constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the people and will continue to remain focussed of ensuring total peace returned to Borno state..

Governor Zulum appealed to the people in the area to cooperate with each other and assist the security personnel with useful information on any suspicious person or movement they notice in the area, assuring that the state government will continue to strengthen security operations in the state.

He also commended all the security operatives in the area for their efforts in the fight against insurgency in the local government adding that government will continue to support them.

The Governor further said that very soon a committee for the renovation of destroyed facilities and resident houses ,shops and police station will arrive the area with a view to commence work .

It could be recalled that the state governor cut short his trip from Abuja and visited four communities to sympathise with the people over the insurgents attacks on the communities and made a promise to provide support to CJTF and vigilante group supporting the security agencies in restoring peace.

The Executive Chairman of Hawul Local Government has said Council, Ibrahim Hassan thanked the state governor for fulfilling his promise to provide vigilante group with more than what they have requested adding that the group requested six patrol vehicles but the governor in his wisdom gave them eight.

The deputy governor on his way back has inspected community day secondary school Yimirshika and Kingin primary schools where he promised that government will soon renovate the schools and provide learning facilities .