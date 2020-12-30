Gov Buni Flags Off Distribution Of Women Economic Empowerment Program

Listen to article

The Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala has flagged off the Distribution of Women Economic Empowerment Program through Small Scale Ruminants Breeding at Buni Yadi Town of Gujba Local Government Area weekend.

The Governor distributed 1,780 goats to 890 women across the state while disclosing that, "it is his singular honor and privilege to flag off the distribution of a pair of goats to five women beneficiaries in each of the 178 electoral wards across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state."

He added that his administration will continue to support women and vulnerable persons to be self-reliant with a dignified and sustainable means of livelihood.

The Director Personnel Management, Gujba Local Government, Muhammad Haruna Mai Turare staid that the entire people of the Gujba Emirate were grateful for the magnanimity of the State government