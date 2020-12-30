15 Suspected Robbers, Cultists Arrested In Lagos

Listen to article

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected robbers and cultists at strategic locations in the Ikorodu and Lekki/Ajah areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this via a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the suspects include Segun Ariyo, Kazeem Akinpelu, Ibrahim Oni, Tobi Awoyefa, Yusuf Okunlowo, Oyesanya Damola, Bola Hassan, Toheeb Adesina, Hassan Ashiru, Onafowokan Michael, Folahan Adeola, Damilola Adeola, and Julius Ihara.

“On 28/12/2020 at about 4 am, while responding to a distress call from Agunfoye area of Ikorodu, the Police Surveillance team attached to Ikorodu Division of the Command arrested one Taiye Lasisi 'm', 20, of Agunfoye, with a locally made Revolver pistol,” the statement read.

“After his arrest, a search was extended to other black spots in the area where 13 (thirteen) other suspected cultists belonging to Aiye Confraternity were arrested.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include eight i-phones, two Techno phones, one Nokia phone, three bags, one black belt, one White handkerchief containing four lighters, one black Nylon, local Charms, some expended and live ammunition, and two black 25-liter kegs containing sketches.

Similarly, the Police operatives in Akodo Division, on 28th December 2020, at about 4 am, arrested one suspected cultist, Lekan Razak,m, 20, while attempting to rob at No. 25, Ibomide Street, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. The suspect, who has confessed to be a member of Eiye Confraternity, was arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for discreet investigation.(Channels TV)