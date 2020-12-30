Beyonce donates $500,000 to people facing eviction

Listen to article

Roisin O’Connor

Beyonce is donating $500,000 (£373,000) to people facing eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The artist is handing out grants of $5,000 (£3,737) to 100 recipients in the US in late January via her BeyGOOD charity.

It continues the work of the foundation to provide financial support to those who have lost work due to illness or job cuts.

To date, BeyGOOD has provided millions throughout the pandemic to help provide mobile testing units, support for black-owned businesses, and mental health support.

A statement from the charity said: “Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most.

“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.”

It continued: “The housing moratorium is set to end on 26 December, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions.

“Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

Moratoriums on housing have prevented landlords from evicting tenants unable to pay rent after losing work during the pandemic.

It has been estimated by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities that 9.2 million people in the US will be behind on rent after losing their income over the past 10 months.

With the moratorium now lifted, renters will be expected to pay back their rent, set up payment plans with their landlords, or else risk eviction.

At the time of writing, outgoing president Donald Trump was still refusing to sign a Covid-19 relief and government funding bill.

He has argued that it does not provide enough financial support, but by refusing to sign it he would be forcing a federal government shutdown. It would also halt unemployment benefits and eviction protections at one of the worst periods of the pandemic.

The first round of applications for the BeyGood grants will open on 7 January, with a second round launching in February.