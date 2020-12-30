Notorious bandit Nasiru Kachalla killed in fight among rival gangs in Kaduna forest

Listen to article

A notorious bandit Nasiru Kachalla and his colleagues were among those killed following disagreement among rival bandit groups over large herds of rustled cows.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed on Monday that Kachalla was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

According to Aruwan, security agecies confirmed the development to the Kaduna State Government.

Kachalla had been on the run for masterminding various criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry.

It was also confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla's lieutenants, the commissioner said.

According to Aruwan, the clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

He said further, “Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children.”

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla's criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.”