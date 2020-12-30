Millionaire's carnival turns bloody as police allegedly kill two

Listen to article

The Christmas music concert purportedly organised by a young millionaire in the ancient Otukpo town turned sour as one of the policemen at the venue allegedly shot and killed two young people.

Eyewitness told our correspondent that David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was billed to play at the music carnival which later turned bloody.

The eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned told our correspondent that Ochacho avenue, a palatial residence of a young millionaire in Otukpo, the venue of the music carnival was filled to the brim when a policeman suddenly shot and killed two people.

The eyewitness said, “the event had hardly taken off around 11:00pm when he heard gun shots fired by one of the policemen believed to be on duty at the event.

“The gun shots triggered a stampede which caused him to run out of the venue for safety and in the process of running, I saw two persons in the pool of their blood; a male and a female.

“The sound of gun shots made me to run towards the gate in fear as I did not know what was happening.

“Several other people also took to their heels; although it was not easy for most people to identify the location of their vehicles.

Chairman of Otukpo local government, George Ali, confirmed the incident and said that a young lady and young man died in the incident.

Ali said that the organiser of the music carnival flouted federal and state governments directive banning social gathering already put in place as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.

“It is true there was an incident and two people died, a young lady and young man died, their corpses have been deposited in the hospital morgue.

“I have spoken to the Area Commander and the Division Police Officer, they are investigating the incident, the gathering in the first place is not proper because federal government has directed that there should be no social gathering and it was followed by state government, there should be compliance to the directives,” Ali added.

When asked what punishment will be meted to the organiser of the music carnival, the chairman said that he is already putting together his report which would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

When contacted, the state command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said that police did not kill anybody in Otukpo. (News express)