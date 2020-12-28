Borno Community Attacked By Boko Haram. 3 Killed, shops Looted, churches Burnt

Listen to article

oko Haram insurgents have looted and destroyed four communities in Borno State.

Three persons – two local hunters and a resident – were killed during the attack on Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro, all in the Hawul Local Government Area in the Southern Borno on Saturday.

Thousands of bags of farm produce recently harvested by farmers were alleged to have been stolen by the insurgents who also emptied shops.

The report of the attack was given to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Sunday during his visit to the affected communities.

According to a statement by Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the governor had travelled from Maiduguri to Katsina and Abuja on Thursday for series of scheduled activities, which he had to cut short following the attack.

The statement also revealed that schools, shops police station and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents, with three persons killed in Shafa.

Gusau said his boss was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa, where he inspected all destroyed property and ordered their immediate reconstruction.

The statement added, “In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen local security network. Also in Yamirshika, Zulum directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes.”

He said the governor addressed “terrified residents,” saying he would strengthen security in the areas and the state