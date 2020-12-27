Book Review: “getting To Know You” By Pastor Elvis Iruh

Listen to article

Title: “Getting to know you” - A book on marital steps with information about marriage

Author: Pastor Amb. Elvis Iruh



About the book

Whether you’re preparing for marriage or want to enjoy a deeper union with your spouse, this guide will help you enjoy a relationship built on solid Christian values.

Pastor Elvis Iruh is a licensed minister with Victory Outreach International. His book highlights simple principles that are often taken for granted. Learn how to:

• get to really know a love interest before deciding to marry;

• avoid mistakes that lead to divorce;

• appreciate the sanctity of marriage;

• forgive your partner when they make mistakes.

Before you think of getting married, you should take the necessary steps to really get to know your partner. Your past should not contain any surprises - and your values must be aligned.

This revealing book is filled with practical exercises that partners can carry out with each other as well as guidance for pastors and church leaders who may need help in advising couples. This guide will help couples enjoy marriage that is built to last.

About the Author

ELVIS IRUH is a native of Delta State, Nigeria. He attended numerous schools in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Lagos, Nigeria, before continuing his studies in Europe and earning a degree in theology from Victory Education & Training Institute.

He worked for several media organizations in Nigeria and has been the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Voice news magazine since August 1999. He is a licensed minister with Victory Outreach International, serving as an associate pastor at Victory Outreach Almere, The Netherlands.

The book can be used for educational purposes as well as educating your children on the subject of marriage. I am also available to speak on related topics covered in the book at any organized event or church activities. I am open for collaborative efforts to strengthen marriage institutions worldwide. It is a mission I have dedicated myself to inhelping the younger generation to talk and address the challenges they face in building good and solid relationships which could end up in marriage.

