Total Health Trust Emerges Employee Productivity Partner Of The Year.

TOTAL HEALTH TRUST, Nigeria’s Leading Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), has been adjudged the Employee Productivity Partner of the Year at the 8th annual Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards organised by BusinessDay Media in Lagos recently.

The event held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lagos Continental Hotel was themed “Customer First, Communities Always” as recognition of the roles businesses have played through this unique year in ensuring customer service and employee satisfaction. Presenting the award, Mr. Henry Olayemi, past president of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, was accompanied by the presence of Mr. Kieran Godden, CEO of Total Health Trust; Mr. Toyin Deinde, Head of Distribution and Client Engagement; and Mr. Abimbola Sobade, Head of Internal Audit who received the award on behalf of Total Health Trust.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Godden described the award as recognition for continuous innovation in the health insurance space and placing customers at the centre of every action. According to him “Total Health Trust is driven by the need to place quality healthcare within financial reach of every Nigerian. Our purpose – Working Together to Make Nigeria Healthier - is lived every day by all our staff and ensures we do everything within our ability to support businesses, boost productivity and improve overall quality of life.”

Furthermore, he emphasized the role HMOs play in promoting employee satisfaction and health, as well as how this can significantly impact the growth and stability of businesses and by extension the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Since 2014, the BAFI Awards have become the benchmark of distinction for institutions in the financial services sector and are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme in the industry. The judges of the awards meticulously review each shortlisted company, with relevant comparative study, to ensure that the most deserving organisations are recognised and celebrated.

Total Health Trust (THT) is a health insurance company driven by purpose and passion. As Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, THT delivers reliable healthcare for SMEs, corporates and multinationals, with local knowledge and global expertise, around its purpose of working together to make Nigeria healthier. Built on the foundation of health and wellness for employees, as well as enabling processes, technology, partnerships and infrastructure, THT’s innovative services ensure that it continues to meet people wherever they are and provide access to health care that meets their needs. The company’s focus remains to make health care more accessible, reliable and sustainably better. Learn more about Total Health Trust at www.totalhealthtrust.com