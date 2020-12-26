Toni Braxton, 53, looks stunning in revealing red holiday dress: 'The sexiest woman alive'

Listen to article

Megan Sims, Yahoo! Life

Toni Braxton makes trimming the tree look effortlessly stunning.

The 53-year-old R&B legend is serving style in a revealing red dress to her more than 3 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Braxton shared photos that show her wearing a halter gown with multiple cutouts along the sides as she's putting decorations on a white Christmas tree.

“Getting into the holiday spirit,” she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments to let the singer know how amazing she looked. “Now you know ain't nobody looking at that tree,” a fan wrote. “IT'S THE BAWDY FOR ME, MISS BRAXTON,” someone else added. “Ugh! You look beautiful Toni!” another person commented. “Effortlessly beautiful happy holidays,” a user said.

Braxton recently flaunted her love of fashion on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam's December issue.

The songstress also appeared on the cover of Fault magazine. The publication shared images from the shoot to their social media.

During her interview, Braxton talked about her mental health, her career and gender inequality in the music industry.

“It's changing slowly, but women still aren't heads of record companies, and there are so many talented female writers and producers that you don't hear about,” she said. “We're not celebrated like men are. Missy Elliot, for instance, is a fantastic producer and writer but I don't feel that's truly appreciated. The same goes for me, Mariah, Alicia Keys and so many others but I find with guys in the business, they're always being bigged up for their talent while people don't recognise the talents of female artists the same way.”