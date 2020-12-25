Merry Xmas And Prosperous New Year 2021 From: The p.r.p. national Headquarters

Listen to article

Season’s Greetings,

AS the Year 2020 comes to an end, on behalf of the People’s Redemption Party, P.R.P., I wish to extend the very best of the Season’s greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters from the Interim National Executive of the Party, and the interim executive committees now manning all levels of the party.

I extend same hearty felicitations to all members of the PRP nationwide and the many supporters in the diaspora.

I pass these Merry Christmas Greetings, New Year wishes and prayers to the millions of PRP sympathisers and supporters as well as the teeming mass of Nigerians whose hopes for a better Nigeria have fueled the PRP vision since it was founded in 1978, even as the outgoing year has been a period of trials and tribulations for us all, on many fronts.

For most of us the Year has been a difficult one, mainly due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, increasing national poverty and insecurity.

These crises have impacted most on the poor and Nigerians especially the Talakawa: i.e. peasants, the jobless youth, our indigent students, toiling women, workers, pensioners, artisans and the unemployed whose daily lives have over the past two decades of elective democracy been worsened by each successive government, especially since the return to elective democracy in 1999.

Promises made have always been breached by the so-called elected politicians in the executive and legislative arms of government. Poverty, unemployment, lack of essential basic amenities such as water, health, housing, education and even the rudimentary feeding needs of the poor are the order of the day for the overwhelming majority of over 200 million Nigerians trapped under the rule of an uncaring and rapacious minority elite.

On top of that is a decade of terrible insecurity unleashed by the wicked manipulation of religious and ethnic tensions, which has leaped from isolated corners of raging violent flashes to a calamitous borderless nationwide conflagration threatening to consume us all. God forbid!

The brainless ruling elite have failed to notice and address the cause of our troubles: the underlying state of poverty, strengthened by ignorance caused by the elite’s foolish annihilation and exclusion from educational opportunities for the majority populace.

This sad and unfortunate state of affairs we face is further rubbed in the face of the common man by the profligate and obscene display of unearned wealth by those “winning” elections by all means.

It is our prayer and resolve that the PRP in the coming year and leading up to the next season of elections will provide the cohesive and focused platform for a reversal of the universal misfortunes we have, as Nigerians, suffered. We will, God willing, free the nation from the stranglehold of the ruling elite who have been toying with the lives of the people. They are clearly two complementary sides of the same coin, ruling and ruining the nation, one half in PDP and the other in APC with no new ideas to offer.

It is time to try the truly Tested and Trusted PRP remedy, first tried in Kano and Kaduna in the second republic - this time on a national scale.

We urge our brethren in faith to use the period of the Yuletide to pray fervently for the change we need. We urge they pray for peace.

We urge they pray for an end to the evils of insurgency, poverty, corruption and misrule.

We urge that the whole nation rises in prayer in these final days of the eventful Year 2020 for an end to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and all other diseases of the body and mind that have been keeping the Nigerian people down.

We urge that the whole nation rises in prayer for better times in the coming Year 2021, and subsequent years. The PRP welcomes all believers in a new Nigeria where the wealth granted Nigeria by the Almighty God is used for the people of Nigeria.

The PRP invites all hands to be on deck to work the nation back to tracks it was derailed from by the mismanagement of leaders past as well as the nonchalance and complicity of elites and commoners alike.

The new PRP leadership, blessed by the guiding hands of our late Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman and National Leader Malam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa is poised to rejuvenate and return the PRP to its pride of place as the party of choice for the teeming majority, for whom politics is about service with morality; and an abiding sense of responsibility as a guide and cardinal principle.

The Interim National Executive, while wishing all Leaders, Members and Nigerians a very Merry Christmas and a positively eventful and Happy New Year, pledges to continue the ongoing outreach to ensure an inclusive and people based engagement in the coming days and months as we work towards a Democratic national convention for the PRP to prepare for the task ahead.

Once again Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year from all of us at Malam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa House, PRP national headquarters, CITEC Estate, Abuja.

PRP Victory. PRP Nasara.

Stay Safe. Stay at Home. COVID-19 is Real..!..

Sgd

Prof. Sule Bello

Interim National Chairman

National Executive Committee

People’s Redemption Party

P. R. P. National Secretariat

ABDULKADIR BALARABE MUSA HOUSE.

Friday 25/12/2020.