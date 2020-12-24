Let's Count Our Blessings this Christmas! - Ebelechukwu Obiano

Listen to article

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of charity based organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has called on Nigerians, particularly ndi Anambra to count the blessings from God despite the mulfarious challenges confronting humanity in 2020 and celebrate Christmas by sharing and spreading love for one another especially with the less privileged.

Mrs Obiano made the plea in a Christmas message signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Emeka Ozumba in Awka, Anambra State.

Mrs Obiano observed:"Though the year 2020 has been turbulent, owing to global health and economic challenges, we are privileged to have survived the storm and we are eternally grateful to God."

She also advised: "Let us not despair, but count our blessings. Let us celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, sharing love and gifts with the indigent, the physically challenged and the less privileged in our midst."

She urged everyone not to underestimate the dangers of the Coronavirus pandemic, but rather stay healthy by washing hands frequently, observing social distancing and wear face mask in public.

Further more, Mrs Obiano extended her good wishes to everyone, "On behalf of my family and the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year."

"The good Lord who is born to save mankind will continue to uplift Anambra State," she concluded.