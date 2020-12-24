Gov Buni Signs 2021 Appropriation, Bills Into Law

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday signed into law the 2021 Appropriation and Finance Bills.

The occasion was performed at the Bouquet Hall, Government House, Damaturu, the state capital.

In his address, Governor Buni said: “You will recall that l presented the 2021 proposed Budget Estimates to the Honourable House of Assembly on 12th November 2020 for deliberation and passage into law in conformity with section 121 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,, "

According to him, the budget was christened “BUDGET OF RECOVERY, CONSOLIDATION AND ECONOMIC REJUVENATION” explaining that the budget centered on completion of all ongoing projects across the state for the benefit of the people and for government to have value for its money.

He used the forum to express his appreciation to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, members and the staff of the Yobe State House of Assembly for working tirelessly to ensure timely passage of the 2021 budget for government to swing into action early next year.

“You have demonstrated an uncommon commitment to service and positive collaboration for an efficient and effective service to the people of our dear state. .

“I must also commend the Honourable House for approving the budget with some amendments which, I believe was done in line with the prevailing economic realities and the projected funds to accrue to the State coffers. We would continue to rely on such cordial working relationships between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government for optimum service delivery to the people.”

The 2021 Appropriation and Finance Bills he explained has a total sum of One Hundred and Six Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Six Naira N106,898,499,776.

In line with its oversight function, the Honourable House made some adjustments reducing allocation for recurrent services and increased the allocation for capital projects.

“The net allocation to finance the recurrent expenditure is now N61,116,571,767 while the sum of N45,781,529,218 is earmarked to cater for the capital expenditure.

“Within the scope of our limited resources, we have made substantial provisions for empowerment programmes for the youth and vulnerable persons in the state to have a more improved lifestyle.

“Government will continue to exploit our comparative advantage in agriculture for employment opportunities and income generation. We would, therefore, reinvigorate our efforts in the revitalization of agriculture for economic prosperity and food security.

“Similarly, we would sustain our efforts at revitalization of education with a view to combating illiteracy and improve the production of skilled manpower to meet our needs.

The Governor assured that they would continue to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, due process and discipline. “We would also explore more internally generated revenue sources with a view to getting additional funds to finance capital projects”.

“In the same vein, I would like to enjoin the 17 Local Government Councils to complement our drive in the implementation of their budgets and intensify generation of local revenue for the execution of developmental projects at the grassroots”.

“We are all living witnesses to the current global economic downturn, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we surmount these challenges and move forward. In this regard, I would like to reiterate my appeal to all people of the State to continue praying to Almighty Allah for peace and prosperity to reign in our state and country", Buni said.