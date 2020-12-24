TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

December 24, 2020 | General News

Oseloka Obaze Tests Positive For Covid -19. Advises Contacts To Self-Isolate

The PDP governorship candidate in the last Anambra election has tested positive for coronavirus. Oseloka Obaze disclosed this in a statement he sent to The Nigerian Voice. He advised persons that may have recently had contact with him to self-isolate.

His Statement below:
"Yesterday, 22/12/2020, I underwent a routine pre-travel Covid test. Today, I received the result, which indicated that I tested positive for Covid-19. Prior to that I had no symptoms whatsoever and was very discipline about my Covid-19 preventive protocols. I’m isolating & following the recommended treatment regiment. I’ve reached out to those I might have been in contact with recently to inform them to self-isolate. Covid is real. I urge everyone to take it seriously".


