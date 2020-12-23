Ahrc Extends Holiday Greetings

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its warmest wishes of a joyous and safe Christmas to all Christians in the US and around the world.

These are exceptional times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic challenges and hardships. Sadly, our celebrations are not going to be the same. We are reminded to celebrate safely and responsibly as we are still living in a pandemic. These precautions will help protect not only our health and life but the health and lives of others.

Despite all the challenges, economic and public health, we celebrate. Despite everything, we should be optimistic and hopeful. We should not let our challenging times take away from the spirit of the holiday. We should not let Covid-19 fatigue make us forget that the government health directives and limitations are about saving our lives and the lives of our loved ones.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas in exceptional circumstances, we hope that we all can celebrate next year in a happier and more just world,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.