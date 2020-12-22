Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Is Building Confidence, Trust For Nigeria - Rev Pam

Listen to article

The Executive Secretary of The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the activities of the Commission are building confidence and trust beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The NCPC was recently honoured for his leadership qualities by various organisations. He was conferred with Christian Maturity Leadership Merit Award by Gindri Theological Seminary School.

The award, which was presented by COCIN Vice President Rev. Dr. Obed Dashan.and the Chairman of the Occasion, General John Tyemlong during the 33rd/34thGindri Theological Seminary Convocation, Ulster Church, Plateau State

Rev Pam’s conduct, humility and leadership qualities have been noticed by various sections of the country. In a bid to encourage him, it has been a harvest of recognition and award.

Recently, too, Pam was conferred with the Patron of West African Youth Parliament award.

The award was presented to him by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Comrade Olasunkanmi Kolawole and General John Tyemlong during the 33rd/34th Gindri Theological Seminary Convocation, Ulster Church, Plateau State

While thanking the leadership of the West African Youth Parliament for the honour bestowed on him, Christian leaders and other good spirited Nigerians, he stressed the need for leaders to be closed to the young ones in order to properly guide them right.

According to Rev..Pam, " My joy is not about the awards, but groups outside this country who recognise what we are doing, thereby reposing confidence and trust in our country."

He dedicated the award to the management and staff of NCPC.

Comrade Olasunkanmi Kolawole had once extolled Rev Pam for his sterling leadership qualities of the NCPC boss, especially his sacrificial leadership and rich pedigree in peace building.

“NCPC boss epitomises leadership by example which had galvanised us to adopt him as a role model, a pacesetter and a pathfinder of the leader of the youth.

He further explained that because of his positive contribution to humanity and peace building, the ECOWAS Youth Parliament also decided to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the NCPC boss.