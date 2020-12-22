Covid19 Second wave: You can't stop Christmas - BNL

Listen to article

The National Leader of Biafra Nations League, BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richard has accused President Mohammadu Buhari of trying to frustrate the Christians from Christmas celebration. He recalled how the Covid19 lockdown was relaxed after the Easter celebration in order for the Nigerian Muslims to celebrate Sallah without any challenge. Addressing reporters in Igwuruta, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, the BNL Leader stated that "nobody will obey the President's directive this time. He described the second wave of Covid19 as "419", insisting that the global pandemic is a scam.

Princewill added that the federal government is promoting and marketing Covid19.

Members of the group led by the Deputy Leader, Ebuta Akor Takon defiled the initial lockdown and hoisted Biafra flags around the Cross River border town of Ikom. "This was the reason we disobeyed the first lockdown and outsmarted those at state and international borders to hoist our flag in Cross River"