APC faction In Rivers State suspends Amaechi, Giadom, others

Listen to article

A faction of Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday says it has suspended Rotimi Amaechi Transportation Minister, and his political allies from the party.

The faction, led by Igo Aguma, is loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, who was been fighting Amaechi for the control of the party in Rivers State.

The Amaechi faction of the party had last weekend claimed that Abe, Aguma and their loyalists have been suspended from the Rivers chapter of APC.